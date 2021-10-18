Person injured after being shot by airsoft gun in Kitchener: WRPS
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
Waterloo regional police are investigating an incident in Kitchener they say involved a person being shot by an airsoft gun.
Officers were called to a disturbance in the area of Duke and Cedar Streets around 3 a.m. on Sunday.
Officials say a person received minor injuries after they were shot by a suspected airsoft gun.
The incident is believed to have been targeted.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.
