Person injured after being shot by airsoft gun in Kitchener: WRPS

Waterloo regional police are investigating an incident in Kitchener they say involved a person being shot by an airsoft gun.

Officers were called to a disturbance in the area of Duke and Cedar Streets around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials say a person received minor injuries after they were shot by a suspected airsoft gun.

The incident is believed to have been targeted.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.