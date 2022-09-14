Person injured after overnight shooting in Mississauga

A person has been rushed to a trauma centre following a shooting in Mississauga overnight.

Peel Regional Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Danton Promenade and Winston Churchill Boulevard at around 1 a.m.

One person was found with injuries and transported to a trauma centre in unknown condition, police said.

No suspect information has been released at this point in time.

Police are on scene investigating.

This is a developing news story.