Person injured after overnight shooting in Mississauga

A person is in hospital in unknown condition following an overnight shooting in Mississauga. (Mike Nguyen/CP24)

A person has been rushed to a trauma centre following a shooting in Mississauga overnight.

Peel Regional Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Danton Promenade and Winston Churchill Boulevard at around 1 a.m.

One person was found with injuries and transported to a trauma centre in unknown condition, police said.

No suspect information has been released at this point in time.

Police are on scene investigating.

This is a developing news story.

