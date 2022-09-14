Person injured after overnight shooting in Mississauga
CP24 Web Content Writer
Kerrisa Wilson
A person has been rushed to a trauma centre following a shooting in Mississauga overnight.
Peel Regional Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Danton Promenade and Winston Churchill Boulevard at around 1 a.m.
One person was found with injuries and transported to a trauma centre in unknown condition, police said.
No suspect information has been released at this point in time.
Police are on scene investigating.
Shooting:
- Danton Promenade/Winston Churchill
- 1 person shot and has been transported to a trauma centre
- No suspect details
- Please contact 11 CIB with any information
- C/R 1:00 am
- Inc:22-0304185
This is a developing news story.
