Person injured, dog missing following serious crash near Hillsburgh

Ontario Provincial Police said one person is in life-threatening condition and a dog is missing after a serious crash near Hillsburgh on Saturday.

Police said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Trafalgar Road and Sideroad 17.

One occupant was taken to a trauma hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials haven’t specified if any other people or vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police said the intersection was closed for several hours while investigators determined the cause of the collision.

OPP are also looking for a large white sheepdog who was a passenger in the crash and goes by the name "Deeks". Police said the one-year-old dog was frightened and fled the scene. Deeks is wearing a collar but doesn't have a tag.

Anyone who sees Deeks in Erin or Hillsburgh is asked to contact OPP or the Humane Society.

This is Deeks, the sheepdog. He was a passenger in the collission mentioned above. Deeks got frightened and fled. He is still missing. If you spot Deeks in the #hillsburgh @TownofErin area please call 1888-310-1122 or @GuelphHumane ^JC @wellingtncounty pic.twitter.com/ZThHEsRbLD

#WellingtonOPP investigating serious collission on Trafalgar Rd south of #Hillsburgh. One person taken to a trauma hospital with life threatening injuries. Intersection closed for our T.I.M.E. team reconstructionists^ JC pic.twitter.com/njNOLGGkkH