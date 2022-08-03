Person killed in single-vehicle collision in Pickering
CP24 Web Content Writer
Joanna Lavoie
Police in Durham are investigating after a person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pickering.
The collision happened around 11:30 p.m. on Kingston Road, near Liverpool Road.
The driver reportedly lost control of their vehicle and left the road.
Kingston Road from Glenanna to Liverpool roads is closed as police investigate.
Durham Regional Police are urging drivers to “use an alternate route.”
Pickering - Kingston Rd closed from Glennanna Rd to Liverpool Rd for a fatal motor vehicle collision. Collision investigators have been called out. Please use an alternate route. More info to follow when available. pic.twitter.com/BO7TQgCDz3— Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) August 3, 2022
This investigation is ongoing.
More to come.
