Person killed in vehicle fire at Mississauga parking lot

A person has died following a vehicle fire at a Mississauga parking lot.

Peel paramedics said at 11:13 p.m. on Thursday, June 16 they were called to the area of Paramount Fine Foods Centre at 5500 Rose Cherry Pl., near Highway 403 and Matheson Boulevard East.

There they treated a patient, who succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dea at the scene.

Paramedics said they do not know the victim’s gender or an age.More to come.

