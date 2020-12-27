A devastating car crash in Langley sent one man to hospital on Saturday afternoon by helicopter.

The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened around 1:30 p.m. when an SUV hit a sedan near 256th Street and 16th Avenue in Aldergrove.

Langley RCMP called it a “serious injury collision.”

Both vehicles ended up in the ditch, and first responders had to cut the roof off the man’s vehicle to extract him.

The driver of the SUV appeared to escape with minor injuries, and the area near the crash was closed for several hours while police conducted an investigation.

Serious injury collision on 16th Avenue in Langley. 16th Avenue will be closed in both directions between 248 and 256 Streets for the foreseeable future. Motorists are asked to take alternate route. More details will be provided when available.