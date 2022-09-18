Person of interest being sought after store theft in Mount Forest
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Wellington County are asking for the public's help as they investigate a theft from a Mount Forest store.
An unknown person reportedly entered the business on Main Street South on Wednesday, Sept. 14, took three items without paying, and stole a bicycle.
Police say photographs of the person involved were provided to them.
Anyone who knows the person of interest in the photos is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Do you know who this is? #WellingtonOPP are investigating a theft from a #MountForest business and would like to speak to this person of interest. If you have any information please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or @CSGWtips to remain anonymous. ^JU pic.twitter.com/H4LKLNPGUG— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) September 18, 2022
