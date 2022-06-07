Person of interest: EPS releases photos after rash of arsons near Alberta Avenue
Edmonton police are looking for a person of interest in connection with a string of arsons in the Alberta Avenue area in 2021 and 2022.
“The EPS continues to actively investigate multiple arsons that occurred throughout this area in 2021-22,” said EPS Acting Staff Sgt. David Graham in a written release.
“Arson investigations can often prove to be lengthy given the specific challenges and complexities involved. Public safety is our service’s top priority, while also preserving the investigative integrity of these ongoing investigations. We’re working diligently to try and bring those responsible for these arsons to justice.”
Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
-
NDP declares Eric Redhead winner of Thompson byelectionThe New Democrats declared NDP candidate Eric Redhead the winner of the Thompson byelection Tuesday night.
-
Fire which tore through Mississauga townhouse complex not suspicious: OFMInvestigators have determined that a large fire which tore through a townhouse complex in Mississauga over the weekend was not suspicious.
-
-
Video game workers in Edmonton vote to unionizeLocal video game workers have become the first in Canada to unionize.
-
Sault agencies come together for Social Services WeekSocial services agencies in Sault Ste. Marie are gathering for a number of events to mark Social Services Week.
-
'Heartbreaking': Vancouver outreach van serving street-based sex workers taken off the road for first time everFor street-based sex workers in Vancouver, a van that has been driving around the city at night for the past 17 years is more than just a van – it's a safe harbour and a lifeline. But for the first time ever, it's been taken off the road.
-
Eligibility for second COVD-19 booster shot stalls in the MaritimesAny expansion of eligibility for a second COVID-19 booster shot has seemingly stalled in the Maritimes, even as demand grows amongst those who don’t fall under the current criteria.
-
Regina man charged for possessing 'potential explosive device'A 30-year-old man from Regina is facing weapons charges, including explosives possession, in connection with an alleged assault of a woman.