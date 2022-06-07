Person of interest: EPS releases photos after rash of arsons near Alberta Avenue

Edmonton police are looking for a person of interest in connection with a string of arsons in the Alberta Avenue area in 2021 and 2022.

“The EPS continues to actively investigate multiple arsons that occurred throughout this area in 2021-22,” said EPS Acting Staff Sgt. David Graham in a written release.

“Arson investigations can often prove to be lengthy given the specific challenges and complexities involved. Public safety is our service’s top priority, while also preserving the investigative integrity of these ongoing investigations. We’re working diligently to try and bring those responsible for these arsons to justice.”

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.