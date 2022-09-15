iHeartRadio

Person of interest sought after man found dead in northwest neighbourhood

Emergency crews and police tape in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Banff Trail on Aug. 25 after an unresponsive man was declared dead.

The Calgary Police Service is searching for a woman who is believed to have been the last person to have been in contact with a man who was found dead in August.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 18th Avenue/Victoria Crescent and 20th Street N.W., in the community of Banff Trail, on the afternoon of Aug. 25 for reports of an unresponsive man in the road.

A man in his 50s was declared dead on scene. His name has not been released.

Police have classified the nature of his death as 'undetermined' and 'non-suspicious', but the investigation continues.

Investigators are looking to identify a woman with long blonde hair and numerous arms tattoos  who was likely amongst the last people to speak with the victim.

The woman was said to be driving a stolen white 2009 GMC Sierra on Dermot Baldwin Way, near the Calgary Drop-In Centre, in the days following the death.

The stolen truck has since been recovered but police have not yet identified the person of interest/potential witness.

Anyone with information regarding the death or the identity of the woman is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

12