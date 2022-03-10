Person of interest sought in Beltline nightclub sex assault
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Dave Dormer
Calgary police has released photos of a man they say may have information about a sexual assault at a downtown restaurant and nightclub last October.
A woman met an unknown man at National on 10th, in the 300 block of 10th Avenue S.W., about 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, 2021, and later reported being assaulted.
The man police want to speak with is described as being about 175 centimetres (5'9") tall, weighing 77 kilograms (170 pounds) and in his early 20s.
He was driving a light-coloured sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
