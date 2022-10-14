Person of interest sought in Crescent Heights death
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Journalist/Producer
Ryan White
The Calgary Police Service is seeking a man who may have information in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in an abandoned home in the summer.
Officers responded to the 200 block of 14th Avenue N.E. on the evening of Aug. 20 after the body of Rhonda Waite was located inside a residence.
Investigators have deemed the death of the 54-year-old, who was also known as Rhonda Joroszek, as suspicious.
On Friday, police released a composite sketch of a man who is believed to have information that could potentially assist the investigation.
The man is described as:
- Approximately 188 centimetres (6'2") tall;
- Being between 25 and 40 years old;
- Having a slim build and thin face; and,
- Having dark hair and dark eyes.
Anyone who recognizes the man in the sketch is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
