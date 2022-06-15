iHeartRadio

'Person of interest' sought in investigation at Lakeshore business

Police released a surveillance photo of a woman at a business in Lakeshore, Ont., on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Source: OPP)

Essex County OPP are looking for help identifying a “person of interest” related to an investigation at a Lakeshore business.

Police released a surveillance photo of a woman. The investigation was launched on June 11.

Anyone with information can call Lakeshore OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or remain anonymous Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

