Person of interest sought in relation to fatal Leamington fire: OPP

Essex County OPP is asking the public for help identifying a person of interest in a fatal fire investigation.

Shortly before midnight on Friday, July 8 police and fire crews responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Erie Street in Leamington.

One person was found dead inside the home. The person’s identity has yet to be confirmed, police say.

On July 20, police arrested four individuals in relation to this investigation. Three have been charged with breach of an undertaking and obstructing police. A fourth person was also charged with obstructing police.

Police released a photo of a man who they say officers would like to speak to regarding the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com