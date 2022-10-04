Person on fire dies outside U.S. embassy in Ottawa

Ottawa police are investigating a disturbing incident outside the U.S. embassy Tuesday afternoon.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the embassy on Sussex Drive in downtown Ottawa on reports of a disturbance. Police said in a brief statement on social media that a person was on fire and they died of their injuries despite attempts to save them.

“At this time, nothing indicates the incident is related to the U.S. Embassy,” Ottawa police said on Twitter.

The Ottawa police arson unit is investigating.

The fire marshall and the coroner were also involved, but police said Wednesday morning the arson unit would carry out the investigation.

Traffic was diverted in the area for the investigation as officers from the Ottawa Police Service and the RCMP attended the scene.

No other details were available and the identity of the deceased is unknown.

