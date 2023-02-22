Person pulled from Elora Gorge pronounced dead

The David Street Bridge in Elora was closed for part of the day Wednesday after a death.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Joshua Cunningham said police were called to the bridge for a report of an injured person in the gorge below around 8:45 a.m.

Fire and police removed the body of a 70-year-old Elora resident from the gorge. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“At this point it's way too early to determine if it is suspicious or not,” Cunningham said. “We have to make sure we don’t miss any evidence that might be important.”

A coroner’s investigation is now underway to determine the cause of death.

David Street West was closed between Wellington Road 18 and Wellington Road 7.

As of 11:30 a.m., the road was expected to remain closed for several more hours.