Person pulled from fire at Toronto seniors' care home dies in hospital

An investigation is now underway following a fatal fire at a seniors’ care building in Scarborough on Thursday morning.

The two-alarm blaze broke out inside a unit at the building, located on Brimley Road near St. Clair Avenue East, at around 7:30 a.m.

Toronto Fire told CP24 that one occupant was rescued and paramedics attempted to provide “life-sustaining care.”

Toronto police confirmed that the victim was transported to hospital but later died of their injuries.

"Our crews were successful in containing it to the suite of origin. It did not expand beyond that suite," Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said at the scene on Thursday morning.

"And of course, as always in any critical injury or fatal fire situation, there will now be a comprehensive investigation."

He said Toronto police and the Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) will be a part of the fire investigation.

"Our investigators... will undertake a comprehensive investigation to identify exactly where this fire started, what the cause of the fire was, and what, if any, circumstances contributed both to the fire and to the loss of life here today," he said.

I am sad to report that the occupant has died as a result of the injuries sustained during the fire. On behalf of all of us at @Toronto_Fire, I extend sincere condolences to family, friends and all those impacted by this tragic loss of life. @TPFFA