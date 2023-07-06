Person receiving treatment after being bit by rabid bat in Huron County

A person is receiving treatment after being bitten by a rabid bat in the Township of Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh, according to Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH).

The health unit said in a news release the individual is receiving rabies post-exposure prophylaxis, which prevents them from getting rabies.

This is the first animal to test positive for rabies in Huron Perth in 2023 and the fourth one since January 2020.

All of the animals testing positive have been bats, according to HPPH.

“This latest positive result reminds us that rabies is present in Huron Perth,” Dale Lyttle, senior public health inspector, said in the release. “If you are bitten or scratched by a bat, or if infectious material (such as saliva) from a bat gets into your eyes, nose, or an open wound, wash the affected area thoroughly and seek medical attention immediately.”

Rabies is a viral disease and can be fatal to humans and other mammals.

According to Public Health Ontario, the province’s last domestic case of human rabies occurred in 1967.

A more recent case associated with out-of-country travel was reported in 2012.

“Rabies is a viral infection that causes inflammation of the brain and spinal cord, which is almost always fatal. Rabies is usually transmitted to humans from the bite of an infected animal. Bats, skunks, foxes and raccoons are the most common animals to have rabies in Canada,” Public Health Ontario’s website reads.

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF FROM RABIES

Huron Perth Public Health is sharing these tips: