Person rescued from river by Saskatoon Fire Department
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
The Saskatoon Fire Department helped a female out of the river Saturday morning.
Crews were called just after 8 a.m. A surface water technician with the department assisted the woman, who wasn’t in distress, according to a new release.
She was later helped by an ambulance and police.
The release does not state how the woman entered the water or if she suffered any injuries.
