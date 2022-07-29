Person rescued from Thames River in Chatham-Kent
A person was taken to the hospital Thursday night after being rescued from the Thames River, fire officials say.
Chatham-Kent Fire and Rescue responded to a water call just before 8:30 p.m. with reports of a person in the river.
Crews headed out to the scene in both a fire truck and fire boat. When they arrived, they could see a person in the water.
Firefighters quickly pulled the person from the water and returned to shore where they were taken to hospital.
“I would like to thank our partnering emergency responders, CK Police and CK EMS,” says Chief Chris Case. “Quick and effective actions by all resulted in a life being saved.”
Officials are reminding residents to call 911 if you see someone struggling in the water, rivers are interchangeable and unpredictable and can have hidden dangers.
