Person robbed after fight with 'group of youth': WRPS

A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.

Waterloo regional police are investigating a robbery in Cambridge they say happened after the victim had an altercation with a group of youth.

Police were called to the scene Monday around 6:15 p.m. in the area of Hespeler Road and Bishop Street North.

The victim was assaulted and had their personal property taken, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

