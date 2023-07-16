iHeartRadio

Person rushed to hospital after stabbing in east Toronto


Police tape is shown in Toronto, May 2, 2017. A new poll suggests most Canadians think the provincial and federal governments are doing a poor job of addressing crime and public safety. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A person has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the leg in east Toronto Sunday morning, police say.

A tweet published by the Toronto Police Service Sunday said the incident happened just after 10:30 a.m. in the area of Dundas Street East and River Street.

The victim was then rushed to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The suspect, described by police as a white male, fled the scene. He was last seen wearing a white hat and a red plaid shirt.

Toronto police officers are currently on the scene. Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 416-808-2222.

STABBING:
River St & Dundas St E
10:32 am
- reports of someone stabbed in the leg
- police o/s
- @TorontoMedics o/s assessing injuries
- suspect male/white, white hat, plaid red shirt fled scene
- any info call police 416-808-2222#GO1652018
^sc

— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 16, 2023
12