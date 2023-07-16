Person rushed to hospital after stabbing in east Toronto
A person has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the leg in east Toronto Sunday morning, police say.
A tweet published by the Toronto Police Service Sunday said the incident happened just after 10:30 a.m. in the area of Dundas Street East and River Street.
The victim was then rushed to hospital with serious injuries, police said.
The suspect, described by police as a white male, fled the scene. He was last seen wearing a white hat and a red plaid shirt.
Toronto police officers are currently on the scene. Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 416-808-2222.
