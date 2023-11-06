Person seriously injured as a result of a dog bite, owner charged
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Hannah Schmidt
A dog owner has been charged following an investigation involving a dog bite.
On Wednesday, Nov. 1 at around 9:55 a.m., Norfolk County OPP and paramedic services responded to a 911 call at an address on Windham Centre Road in Windham.
Police say shortly after 9:30 a.m., an individual was walking on the property and was bitten by a dog. The person was transported to a local hospital where they received treatment for serious but non-life threatening injuries.
As a result, the dog owner, 57-year-old woman from Norfolk County, was charged with failing to prevent a dog from biting or attacking a person.
