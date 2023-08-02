Person seriously injured, man charged after stabbing in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police have taken a man into custody after a person was stabbed in Cambridge on Tuesday evening.
Officers responded to a home near Franklin Boulevard and Robson Avenue around 8:15 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
A 25-year-old was found injured at the scene. They were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The person, identifying themselves as the victim to CTV News, said that they were stabbed in the cheek during a family dispute.
Police allege the man also tried to stab another person, who the victim identified as another member of the family. That person was unharmed in the incident.
When officers located the suspect outside of the home he tired to run away, leading officers to chase after him and use a conductive energy weapon on him, police said.
A 30-year-old man was arrested and is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
