Person shoots at Surrey RCMP officer during attempted traffic stop

Police are investigating after a person shot at a Surrey RCMP officer on Friday evening.

The incident happened during a west-bound traffic stop on 82 Avenue just past 128 Street a few minutes before 9 p.m., according to a statement from Surrey RCMP’s Sgt. Elenore Sturko.

“A Surrey RCMP Frontline Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop with a black sedan,” said Sturko in her statement.

“When the officer engaged their emergency lights, the driver of the sedan reached outside their vehicle window and fired two gunshots at the officer.”

The officer pursued the suspect and vehicle for a “short distance” and then pulled over in the interest of public safety. Although they were not injured, they were “shaken by what transpired.”

On Saturday, Surrey RCMP released a photo of a vehicle driven by a person they believed witnessed the incident. The photo shows a dark-coloured SUV that was heading east at the intersection of 82 Avenue, and 128 Street at approximately 8:55 p.m.

Surrey RCMP Major Crime Section is investigating and the Surrey Gang Enforcement Team and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit will be patrolling the area.

“Obtaining a more detailed description of the vehicle and the driver are a top investigational priority,” Sturko said.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers.

“Anyone who sees the suspect vehicle is urged not to approach it … The driver of this vehicle is considered to be armed and dangerous,” Sturko said.