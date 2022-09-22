Person shot on rural Alta. property, restricted firearms seized from address: RCMP

Two people were shot at, and one of the pair was hit, while exploring what appeared to be an abandoned rural property east of Edmonton, RCMP say.

A 59-year-old man is facing nearly two dozen charges in the incident.

According to Mounties, a person who had been shot in the leg went to the hospital in Viking on June 5. Police did not disclose the victim's age.

He and a friend were reportedly exploring what they believed to be an abandoned property when "suddenly they were shot at multiple times by an unknown male," police said in a news release announcing the charges.

Police say the two people were trespassing at the time of the incident, but they are not facing trespassing charges.

Five days later, RCMP executed a search warrant at the property on Township Road 472, finding 14 loaded firearms, eight of which were restricted.

The man charged faces 14 counts of careless storage of a firearm and eight counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He was due in court on Thursday in Fort Saskatchewan.