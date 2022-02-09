Person sought in connection to killing of Red Deer woman who interrupted carjacking

Mounties in central Alberta have released photos of a person connected to a homicide investigation in Red Deer, but refrained from calling the subject a person of interest or saying how they are believed to be connected.

RCMP said they were looking for help identifying the person "in relation" to the killing of 30-year-old Reichel Alpeche on Feb. 1.

The photos were taken in the lower Fairview area on Feb. 1 around 6 p.m., and then in the Nyberg Avenue area on Feb. 1 around 6:15 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Alpeche reportedly "interrupted" someone trying to steal her vehicle. She was found injured on 59 Street, between Gaetz Avenue and 54 Avenue.

Her death was ruled a homicide three days later.