Person sprayed with a fire extinguisher in Chatham
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Lead/Producer
Kristylee Varley
A Chatham man is charged after mischief call resulted in somebody being sprayed with a fire extinguisher.
Around 10 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a multi-unit residential building on King Street East in Chatham.
Daily News Release July 11, 2023https://t.co/vy75a3r579 pic.twitter.com/pObQ7UwgtK— Chatham-Kent Police (@CKPSMedia) July 11, 2023
Callers to police reported people were causing a disturbance which resulted in one person spraying the other with a fire extinguisher.
Officers found the involved people and confirmed a man was also wanted for failing to comply with a release order in a separate investigation.
The 20-year-old was charged with mischief and failing to comply with a release order. He was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.
