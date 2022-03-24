'I thought it was my TV show': Neighbour watching Chicago Fire as triplex catches fire

A triplex fire in Sarnia, Ont. caused extensive damage, injured one person and left at least a half-dozen people looking for temporary housing.

The blaze started at 115 Euphemia St. N. around 2 a.m. Thursday.

A next-door neighbour says she couldn’t sleep and was still up watching TV. In a case of irony, she was viewing a recording of ‘Chicago Fire.’

She says she suddenly noticed the sounds of the program were intensely lifelike.

“I heard lots of sirens and just thought it was my TV show. But I look out the window, and that’s when I saw all the flames shooting out the window,” she tells CTV News.

The woman and her husband immediately ensured everyone had escaped the flames before retreating for arriving fire crews.

Fire public information officer Mike Otis says the flames and smoke were spreading quickly as three Sarnia fire stations responded.

A department photo shows intense flames coming from a window at the back of the property.

The morning revealed substantial damage to that area and to each of the apartments above. It’s believed a mother with children, a couple and a single person reside here.

Otis says one of the tenants did not escape the flames without injury.

“Unfortunately, one person was injured with burns to the leg and smoke inhalation. They were transferred by Lambton EMS to Bluewater Health.”

Damage is estimated at $150,000.

A fire investigator continues to search for a cause, but preliminary information reveals a candle may be the source.

Otis says the charred debris left from the fire serves as an example to others about the potential dangers of candles.

“Just like with cooking, don’t leave them unattended. Also, don’t leave them anywhere where they can easily be knocked over, by children, pets or even yourself,” he says.

Otis says any fire can double in size in as little as 30 seconds.

It has not yet been determined if the Ontario Fire Marshal will attend the scene.