Person suffers life-threatening injuries during incident east of Bayfield, Ont.

One person had to be taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following an incident east of Bayfield, Ont.

According to Huron OPP, emergency crews were called to Bannockburn Line around 5:19 p.m. Sunday.

One victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no threat to public safety, police say. Bannockburn Line is closed between Mill Road and Roman Road.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122.