Person wearing camo, with potential firearm reported to Westlock RCMP
Westlock, Alta., schools were placed in hold-and-secure Wednesday as police searched for a person wearing camo with a potential firearm in their backpack walking around town, RCMP said.
Mounties received the first call just before 10 a.m. after the person was spotted on 107 Street near the train tracks walking toward Highway 44, Cpl. Troy Savinkoff told CTV News.
Police received more reports about this person, Savinkoff added. RCMP officers were on "high alert" and actively searched the area.
Schools entered a hold-and-secure that ended shortly after 1 p.m. with advice from RCMP.
"It remains unclear what if any offenses were committed or if there was a risk to the community," RCMP said.
Westlock is located approximately 90 kilometres north of Edmonton.
