'Personal attacks based on lies': City manager calls out two councillors following court case

Tension on Regina city council has been further elevated with the city manager now publicly calling out two members of council.

Niki Anderson said she feels personally attacked and used by coun. Dan Leblanc and coun. Andrew Stevens.

“Do I think that they are going to use me as a tool in their very narrow view of how to fix things? I think that they’ll use anything that they can for that,” she said,

It follows last year’s unsuccessful lawsuit launched by the two councillors against the city manager over funding for houselessness.

Anderson feels her reputation has been hurt leading to vilification on social media.

“Professional criticism based on fact is fair game. Personal attacks based on lies, distorted information and conspiracy theories is not,” she said.

On Thursday, Anderson outlined how she plans to deal with them in the future, saying she will not meet alone with either of the two councillors.

“Councillor LeBlanc has been dishonest in the things that he had said. He’s been dishonest in conversations that have happened so I will not ever be alone with the councillors that sued me because I need to have another presence there to make certain that things aren’t distorted,” she said.

Coun. LeBlanc said he welcomes transparency.

“It’s good she has her say in public, have her side of the story. People can make informed decisions. One really positive aspect that came out of it I think is she’s saying she’d be happy to meet with councillor Stevens and or I with others present and hopefully semi-public forums. That sounds great to me. I think we have work to do,” he said.

Coun. LeBlanc called it a tough spot. He feels the ship may have sailed on a personal relationship but said he and the city manager can still work together professionally to get things done for the community.

“There are pressing needs in our neighbourhoods and we need the city manager and at least some of her staff on board to do some of that and I’m confident we will,” he said.