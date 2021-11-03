Personal freedom, health concerns main reasons unvaccinated Canadians refuse the jab: poll
New data from the Angus Reid Institute sheds light on the top reasons Canadians aren't rolling up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Topping the list - personal freedoms and doubt around the severity of the virus.
Ninety per cent of the unvaccinated surveyed said they believe the health risks of COVID-19 are overstated, while 84 per cent believe their immune system alone is strong enough to fight off the virus.
The poll also shows that misinformation appears to be playing a role, with 55 percent of unvaccinated people agreeing with the statement: “COVID-19 is a conspiracy that is all about government control."
Of the 505 Manitobans polled, 12 per cent are unvaccinated. Of those, 98 per cent say they haven't gotten the jab because they believe COVID-19 is not a serious health threat.
Another key takeaway – men, particularly those aged 18 to 34, refuse to be vaccinated at a higher rate than women. Twelve per cent said of those surveyed they would not get the vaccine.
The online survey was conducted between Sept. 29 and Oct. 3 with randomized sample of 5,011 Canadian adults.
The full results from the poll can be found here.
-
Two people charged in homicide of Manitoba taxi driver found dead in 2019Officers with Manitoba RCMP have arrested and charged two people in the homicide of taxi driver Jeff Peters, 51, who was found dead in 2019.
-
Heritage Awards handed out at Government HouseIt was a night of many congratulations at Government House on Tuesday evening with the annual Heritage Awards handed out, honouring a number of preservation project projects.
-
Sask. reports 173 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deathsThe Government of Saskatchewan reported 173 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and three more deaths.
-
New pet relief area opens at Toronto Pearson International AirportToronto Pearson International Airport wants to make things easier for those travelling with their pets.
-
Renfrew County expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster FridayThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit says it will expand its COVID-19 immunization program to include third dose boosters for eligible residents as of this Friday.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide mid-week updateB.C. health officials will provide an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Alberta NDP requests performance audit of UCP government leaders during 4th waveAlberta’s NDP says it is requesting a performance audit of the government of Alberta’s pandemic response to the fourth wave in August.
-
Island's first eagle preserve fundraiser receives $28K donationA fundraiser to turn a piece of land along the French Creek Estuary in Oceanside, B.C. into Vancouver Island’s first eagle preserve just received a significant donation.
-
Coroner's inquest into death of teen at Ontario school for blind postponed until 2022A coroner's inquest into the death of a teenager at an Ontario school for the blind has been postponed until the following year.