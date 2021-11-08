Personal information of 25K current and former TTC employees may have been stolen during ransomware attack

Personal information belonging to approximately 25,000 of the TTC's current and former employees may have been stolen during the course of ransom attack that wreaked havoc on a number of internal and external systems last week.

The TTC said in a statement issued on Monday afternoon that the compromised data would include the names, addresses and Social Insurance Numbers of up to 25,000 employees “past and present.”

The TTC said that it is still investigating whether data belonging to “a small number of customers and vendors may also be affected” by the breach.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I want to express my deep regret that this has occurred to everyone who may be impacted,” TTC CEO Rick Leary said in a statement. “It is not lost on me that organizations like ours are entrusted with significant amounts of personal information and it is essential that we do our best to protect it.”

