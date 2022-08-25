Personal tragedy in a public space: Police investigate body found on Wellington Street
Emergency responders were called to 140 Wellington Street around 7 a.m. Thursday.
That’s where they found the body of a man on the front lawn of the property, located just north of Hill Street on the east side of Wellington.
They quickly established that the individual had no vital signs and had likely been that way for some time.
London police started an investigation closing off one of Wellington Street’s two northbound lanes that lead into the downtown.
The lane remained closed for much of the morning commute.
Police would only say that they responded to a medical event and that the investigation is ongoing.
On Tuesday, in an unrelated event, a body was found by a staff member inside a vehicle on the Piccadilly Motors lot at the corner of Maitland and York.
Police again say the investigation is also ongoing with that incident.
Both represent circumstances where people are confronting personal tragedy in a very public space.
Police took down the caution tape around the property at 140 Wellington around 10:30 a.m. Thursday shortly after the body was removed.
