Personalized plants for Valentine's Day? Calgary shop sells flora with names, personalities

With Valentine's Day just days away, many Calgarians are struggling to find the perfect present for their special someone.

Plantsie, a plant store located in Inglewood, may fit the bill as it's offering a fresh take on personalized plants.

Co-founder Jeff Bradshaw says the company was inspired to provide "more meaningful" gifts for the "special people in our lives."

Calgarians can make the plants 'meaningful’ by customizing while shopping.

"Our company is different," explained Bradshaw. "We sell tropical house plants, but all our plants come with a name and personality."

Plantsie has 12 different types of plants to choose from and buyers may pick a custom pot and name for their green friend, allowing for a more personal touch. The shop's website also offers care tips and other facts about your new plant.

"Flowers are great, chocolates are great," said Bradshaw, "but with a Plantsie it has meaning and lasts a lot longer than both chocolates and flowers."

This Valentine's Day, Plantsie is offering a variety of pre-made gift boxes for the convenience of Calgarians who love plants (and gifting them too!). Bradshaw is hopeful Calgarians consider creating and sending their own personalized Plantsie to their loved ones.

Find, and gift, your favorite plant at Plantsie’s website.