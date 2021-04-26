Perth County crews battle house fire in Shakespeare

Emergency crews in Perth County responded to a structure fire in the village of Shakespeare on Monday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police West Region tweeted just before 8 a.m. that officers, the fire department and emergency medical services were called to the scene of a structure fire on Line 34.

Officers closed off Line 34 between Road 107 and Road 108 to traffic so that crews could work.

Multiple fire trucks were on scene throughout the morning. One home appeared badly damaged by the fire, and firefighters could be seen spraying a neighbouring home with water as well.

Police say no one was injured as a result of the fire. No cause has been released at this time.

