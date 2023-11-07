Perth County farm incident sends one to trauma centre with serious injuries

A 34-year-old was transported to a trauma centre Monday, after police say they were injured in a farm incident in Perth County.

Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to the area of Line 49 in West Perth around 11:30 a.m. for reports of an individual injured by an auger.

Perth County Emergency Services and West Perth Fire Services also responded to the call.

Police say the 34-year-old was transported by air ambulance to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

The Ministry of Labour was contacted and is now investigating the incident.