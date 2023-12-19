Perth County libraries nourish both minds and bodies with free food services

Libraries in Perth County are going beyond the literary realm to address a fundamental need in their communities.

The heart of this initiative is the St. Marys Public Library. A pantry and a 'Friends Fridge' have been set up so community members facing food insecurity can then access essential items without judgment.

“It’s a barrier-free,” said library clerk Laura McAsh. “There’s no screening process and you don’t need a library card. Anyone who is in need is very welcome.”

The library also has a coffee machine which offers free drinks and can be used to prepare foods that require hot water.

“Everybody that's on staff are very proud to be giving back, especially since this is a very hard time for everyone,” McAsh said.

Donations are always encouraged, particularly snack items, personal hygiene products, pantry staples and refrigerated items.

MEETING COMMUNITY NEEDS

The Holy Name of Mary Church is also organizing a benefit concert on Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Donations will be accepted in lieu of admission and will go towards the library pantry.

Similarly, the Stratford Library has created a free snack stop after noticing growing community needs.

“During the pandemic, we were doing curbside service,” explained Shauna Costache, the public service supervisor at Stratford Public Library. “We started having people approaches the doors asking us for food since they were so hungry.”

Costache said the snack stop has been well used by those experiencing homelessness, as well as students from a nearby school.

REDUCE WASTE, FIGHT HUNGER

The Stratford Library utilizes an app called Second Harvest that helps connect them to local businesses with excess food.

The app aims to reduce waste by redirecting surplus food to social service organizations who need it.

“Businesses would post a donation of how much surplus food they have. Then a series of notifications would go out to charities and non-profits in the area who are signed up,” explained Madison Maguire, Second Harvest's director of Ontario operations.

FOOD INSECURITY

According to 2021-2022 data from the Southwest Public Health Unit Region, 17.5 per cent of individuals and 17.9 per cent of households had food insecurity, which is defined as inadequate or insecure access to food because of financial constraints.

Huron Perth Public Health said low income is the root cause and believes the most effective way of eliminating household food insecurity is to reduce poverty. The board has also endorsed the concept of a guaranteed basic income as one response to food insecurity and poverty.