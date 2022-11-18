Perth County OPP ask motorists to stay off highways Friday night

Amid flurries and worsening driving conditions, the Perth County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking motorists to stay off the highways through the night.

In a tweet sent out Friday around 8:45 p.m., OPP cited severe ice build-up on the roads, extremely high winds and whiteout conditions as reasons they wanted motorists to refrain from driving on highways.

The snowfall prompted an afternoon weather advisory from Environment Canada for parts of southwestern Ontario.

The weather agency warned of 10 to 20 centimetres of snowfall expected through Perth County.

“Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly,” Environment Canada said in a weather advisory. “Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.”

#PerthOPP is asking motorists to remain off the highways throughout the night due to severe ice build up on the roads and extremely high winds and white out conditions. #DriveSafe^kl pic.twitter.com/4dag6Ln75x