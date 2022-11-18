Perth County OPP ask motorists to stay off highways Friday night
Amid flurries and worsening driving conditions, the Perth County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking motorists to stay off the highways through the night.
In a tweet sent out Friday around 8:45 p.m., OPP cited severe ice build-up on the roads, extremely high winds and whiteout conditions as reasons they wanted motorists to refrain from driving on highways.
The snowfall prompted an afternoon weather advisory from Environment Canada for parts of southwestern Ontario.
The weather agency warned of 10 to 20 centimetres of snowfall expected through Perth County.
“Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly,” Environment Canada said in a weather advisory. “Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.”
#PerthOPP is asking motorists to remain off the highways throughout the night due to severe ice build up on the roads and extremely high winds and white out conditions. #DriveSafe^kl pic.twitter.com/4dag6Ln75x— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 19, 2022
-
Edmonton and regional mayors celebrate Arc card introductionFor the first time, transit users in the greater Edmonton area were able to use the Arc e-fare payment system on Monday when boarding buses and the LRT.
-
New data highlights B.C.'s role in Canada's 16-year-high homicide rateCanada’s homicide rate has reached a 16-year high, and rising numbers in British Columbia are partly to blame, according to the latest national data.
-
Safety rules not followed, Sask. northern airline saysA small airline serving northern Saskatchewan has suspended two pilots pending an investigation into a failure to follow de-icing procedures.
-
'We misunderstood': Vancouver mayor's public safety plan not being funded by the province after allB.C.'s newly announced public safety plan does not allocate funding for the Vancouver mayor's plan to hire more mental health nurses and police officers in the city, the office of the premier has confirmed.
-
Inmates released from Sudbury Jail face homelessness, toxic drug sceneTwo local agencies that work with the homeless are concerned about the lack of support for people released from the Sudbury Jail.
-
Street Angels soup kitchen is ready to feed the homelessA soup kitchen on wheels is operating in downtown Windsor, Ont. to help provide meals for those living on the streets. Street Angels, a program by the Feeding Windsor-Essex organization, has turned an old camper into a soup kitchen and aid station.
-
Third-party review underway as Catholic school board election hits another roadblockAs school board trustees settle into their new roles, one group is still waiting for the election to officially end nearly a month later.
-
VIU fundraising for nutritious meals for studentsVancouver Island University is looking for the community's support to help provide nutritious meals to students.
-
Psychologist offers tips to protect mental health as Greater Victoria wrestles with labour shortageIt’s no secret, there’s an ongoing labour shortage in the country and that is putting stress on local business owners and staff who are trying to keep their businesses afloat.