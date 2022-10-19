Perth County OPP investigating after man impersonates police officer
OPP in Perth County are warning the public after a man allegedly impersonated a police officer and conducted a traffic stop in the Municipality of North Perth over the weekend.
According to a press release from Perth County OPP, on Oct. 16 police responded to a report of a man impersonating a police officer. Police say they received a complaint from a driver who had been stopped on Perth Line 88 in the Municipality of North Perth.
Police say the driver was approached by an individual with the following description:
- A white heavy-set male
- Approximately in his 50's
- Navy blue outfit
- White New Balance running shoes
The suspect vehicle is described as a black Dodge Charger with bar and lights on the front grill, and no markings.
OPP remind the public that citizens may ask a police officer to provide the name of their service, detachment, badge number, rank officer’s badge and warrant card, and add that a police officer will be able to provide this information without delay.
Police are asking the public that if they have been stopped by a male who matches this description, to contact their local OPP detachment immediately.
The investigation is ongoing.