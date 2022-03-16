Perth County OPP seize $26,000 worth of drugs, cash

Four Perth County residents are facing numerous charges following a traffic stop and search warrant earlier this week.

OPP stopped a vehicle on Perth Line 34 shortly after 3 p.m. Monday.

Police say the three occupants had cash, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin worth a total of $26,000.

A search warrant was later executed at a St. David Street home in Mitchell and police seized methamphetamine, psilocybin, two prohibited weapons, and drug trafficking paraphernalia. One person was arrested and charged.

Police say they also located stolen documents.

The investigation continues.