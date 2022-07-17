Perth County under open air fire ban
An open air fire ban in continues in Perth County.
All open air fires are currently prohibited in Perth County, including the Town of St. Marys.
Recreation campfires are permitted within the Open Air Burn By-Law of each town and municipality belonging to Perth County.
People are asked to contact 9-1-1 if they discover an open air fire.
All burn permits are suspended at this time and no permits will be issued until the ban has been lifted.
The current ban will remain in effect until further notice.
����Open Air Fire Ban in Effect until further notice for @PerthCounty @NorthPerth1 @pertheast @WestPerthON @PerthSouthTwp @townofstmarys
Effective at midnight tonight, all open air fires are prohibited anywhere.
Full news release here: https://t.co/nlPCaNI2rQ#PerthCounty pic.twitter.com/ajhCOJZIGX
