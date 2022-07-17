Perth County under open air fire ban

An open air fire ban in continues in Perth County.

All open air fires are currently prohibited in Perth County, including the Town of St. Marys.

Recreation campfires are permitted within the Open Air Burn By-Law of each town and municipality belonging to Perth County.

People are asked to contact 9-1-1 if they discover an open air fire.

All burn permits are suspended at this time and no permits will be issued until the ban has been lifted.

The current ban will remain in effect until further notice.

