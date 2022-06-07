Perth East resident loses $6,500 USD in cryptocurrency scam
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Alison Sandstrom
Provincial police are warning the public to “be vigilant” after a Perth East resident was defrauded $6,500 USD in a cryptocurrency scam.
In a media release, police said the victim invested with an online cryptocurrency investment company, but at this time they are not able to retrieve their money.
Police reminded the public to never give out any personal information to someone you don’t know.
“Always verify all contact information and don't just call a number or email and address that some unknown person provides you with,” OPP said. “The name on the caller display may be fraudulent.”
If someone calls you and identifies themselves as a bank representative, hang up and call your local branch to verify the call is legitimate, police said.
