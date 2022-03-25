Perth, Ont. man charged with pointing a firearm during road rage incident, OPP says

A Perth, Ont. man is facing a gun charge after he allegedly pointed a firearm out the window of a vehicle during a road rage incident.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to an incident on County Road 43 in Drummond-North Elmsley Township at approximately 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say officers received a report of a male driver pointing a black handgun out the window of their car after a verbal argument.

Jacob Fairhurst, 20, of Perth is charged with pointing a firearm under the Criminal Code.

Police say a replica handgun was seized by officers without incident.