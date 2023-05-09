Perth, Ont. men facing drug charges after Prince Edward County traffic stop

Three men from Perth, Ont. are facing drug charges after police pulled them over in Prince Edward County on suspicion of impaired driving.

OPP said they were called around 1:30 p.m. Sunday about a possible impaired driver in Picton, Ont.

Officers pulled the vehicle over and arrested the driver, then two passengers after more investigation, police said in a news release.

A search of the vehicle turned up fentanyl, cocaine, hydromorphone, Canadian currency, cell phones and other drug paraphernalia, police said.

The three men, ages 43, 43, and 38, were all charged with three counts of drug possession for the purposes of trafficking.

The driver of the car is also facing impaired driving charges. One o the men was also charged with possession of proceeds obtained by crime.

All are due in court in Picton next month.

Picton is about 160 kilometres southwest of Perth.