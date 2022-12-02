Perth, Ont. resident facing charges for exposing themselves in a parking lot, OPP says

A 34-year-old Perth, Ont. resident is facing charges for allegedly exposing themselves in a business parking lot.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a report of a suspicious person exposing themselves in a business parking lot in Perth just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say as a result of the investigation, a Perth resident is charged with indecent act in a public place and indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age.