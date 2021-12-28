Perth Polar Bear Plunge cancels in-person event, pushes home challenges

With COVID-19 rising cases and restrictions limiting what businesses and families can do, some New Year's events have also had to pivot.

The Perth Polar Bear Plunge is an annual tradition in its 27th year, but to bring in 2022, organizers have had to cancel the in-person event.

"On a good year, we'll get over 100 crazy people plunging into the Tay River and they will raise over $30,000 for the group they represent," said lead organizer Alfred Von Mirbach.

He says the group has had to shift gears in the last 10 days with new restrictions on gatherings.

"All of the sudden, we had to make a decision just after Christmas to say we can't do it here, we're going to have to encourage everybody to do something fun and exciting at home," Von Mirbach said.

For this year's charity, Lanark County Community Justice (LCCJ), which uses restorative practices for youth and adult diversion from the criminal justice system, it was a tough call, but one that needed to be made.

"We're not at a total loss," said LCCJ executive director Joellen McHard. "It's very disappointing that a full plunge is not happening this year because of COVID and restrictions, but we want to keep everybody safe."

McHard says although three-quarters of their fundraising goal has been met, it's yet another charity event that had to be cancelled.

"A lot of charities like ours have been really struggling to hold events and get community out and hear about our program and services," she said.

"Restorative justice, it's how we like to see our entire community deal with harm and wrongdoing," McHard said. It involves getting the accused, usually youth, and the victim together, to discuss the situation, i.e., vandalism, theft, etc.

"It's about making things right; it's about asking the questions, what happened, who was harmed, what were you thinking about at the time, what have you thought about since and how are you able to make it right. It's a non imputative approach to justice. It's also way less expensive," McHard said.

This is the second year in which the Perth Polar Bear Plunge has not happened in-person, with the province in lockdown last year, but organizers say there are many other ways to join the fun and take the plunge from your own backyard.

"That's like an ice bucket challenge or a cold bath or shower or some way to respect the people who donated because they thought they were going to jump in the plunge," Von Mirbach said.

"A lot of people really enjoy it. it's just a ritual and it just faces your fear a little. Get out there, start the New Year right, and you can do that at home. You don't actually, physically plunge in the Tay," he added.

"This year, we're all going to, in a row, dump ice buckets on each other and film it and that's how we are going to bring in our New Year's Day," added McHard.

There is also still time for residents to show their support by donating, or even taking the challenge from their own home.

"If people want to pledge and help us meet that $20,000 goal, we really appreciate that," said McHard.

"I encourage everybody to celebrate the new year in some special way," she added. "I'm confident that next year, hopefully, we will not be in a COVID situation. We really appreciate everybody's support and understanding that we've had to pivot and change this event and we still think it's going to be great."

"2023 for sure, we'll be out there, we'll be doing it. Fingers crossed," added Von Mirbach.

To sign up for the plunge, donate, or to learn more about LCCJ, visit www.commjustice.org.