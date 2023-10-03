Pet dog perishes in west London, Ont. blaze
Damage has been estimated at $200,000 and a family pet is deceased after a fire broke out at a residence on Blackfriars Street Tuesday afternoon.
According to the London Fire Department, a fire broke out at a home located in the 80-block of Blackfriars Street, near Wharncliffe Road North, on Tuesday afternoon.
Crews quickly got the blaze under control and mechanical ventilation was soon underway.
London fire said firefighters rescued and “worked diligently” to revive a pet dog, but the dog did not survive.
No other injuries have been reported.
Damage is currently estimated at $200,000.
Fire investigators have been called in to determine the origin and cause of the blaze.
Emergency crews on scene of a structure fire in the 80 block of Blackfriars St cross street Wharncliffe Rd. No reported injuries at this time. Please avoid this area. @lpsmediaoffice @MLPS911 #ldnont pic.twitter.com/zz9bYYOh7y— London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) October 3, 2023
