Pet dog poisoned in Waterford, OPP asking for public’s help in investigation

Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for the public’s assistance with an investigation involving the poisoning of a pet dog in Waterford, just north of Simcoe.

Constable Ed Sanchuk tweeted a video Thursday about the ongoing animal cruelty investigation into the animal’s death.

Sanchuck said OPP received a call from the dog’s family on March 16 shortly after 1:30 p.m., stating that their two-year-old French Mastiff, Bain, was rushed to a local veterinarian hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“As a result of further tests conducted by the hospital, the OPP have just been informed that the animal had ingested a large amount of poison,” said Sanchuck in the video. “I spoke to the owner of Bain, and the owner is still visibly upset, physically upset with what’s happened to their family pet.”

He added that the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

“I’m going to be posting up some pictures of Bain with this social media post and if anyone has any information in the Waterford area, knows of someone that may have spoken about this, has any information surrounding this investigation at all, we’re asking that they have the courage to pick up that phone, contact police or crime stoppers,” said Sanchuck.

#OPP investigate animal cruelty complaint in #Waterford after 2 y/o "Bain" a French Mastiff was poisoned and pronounced dead at the veterinary hospital. Police seeking public assistance! Anyone with info, call 1-888-310-1122 or @hncrimestoppers. @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/2HbF7eZ8ET