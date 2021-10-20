Pet food drive honours life of highway crash victim

A Manitoba family is honouring the memory of their late son and brother Ethan Boyer by helping animals in need.

The 19-year-old was killed in a collision on the Perimeter Highway at Brady Road on October 25, 2019.

Next Monday will mark two years since his death.

“Ethan would pick up strays all of the time,” said Dana Boyer, Ethan’s dad. “Like many people, he liked animals more than he liked people.”

The family says Ethan loved all animals, but had a special connection with his dog Thanos.

They are collecting pet food donations in Ethan’s name to be delivered to animal shelters throughout southern Manitoba.

Despite bringing back painful memories, the family said the fundraiser helps in the healing process.

"(It) doesn't change what happened, but it will help a lot of animals in shelters, and helps our family to put our energy into something else. Our pain into a kind of purpose," said Sue Zuk-Boyer, Ethan's mother.

The “Tin for a Critter Bin” pet food drive is resonating with Manitobans with the family saying it is their third pick up this year.

“We’re going to have to start sorting this stuff out because the garage is getting way too full,” Dana said.

Donations are pretty simple. Either buy some pet food in one of the participating stores or bring it with you and place it into a marked bin.

Two Pet Value locations, one on Marion and another in Southdale, are accepting donations, as well as Stonewall Quarry Pets and Fluffy's Pet Grocery in Teulon.

A court case regarding the crash is scheduled for November.